Verstappen declines to publicly criticize Red Bull’s call

Max Verstappen may have kept his public comments minimal, but his social media activity said plenty about how he really felt about Red Bull’s rapid decision to remove Liam Lawson after just two races. Verstappen showed his position on Red Bull’s swift team change by quietly supporting the post from Dutch driver Giedo van der Garde, which labeled it “bullying” and a “panic decision.” The quiet online support was in agreement with the private views that Verstappen has never openly revealed.

Before the Grand Prix weekend, the current world champion expressed his views in a refined, professional manner. Verstappen avoided reacting to the question about whether Red Bull made a correct choice in releasing Lawson prematurely from the season.” The team already knows my thoughts about this matter, according to an interview with F1’s official media. That’s where it should stay,” he said. Public statements are a source of speculation in his view, yet he wants to stay away from such speculation.

Many team discussions at Red Bull must stay confidential, according to Verstappen, since driver swap decisions fall under this sensitive category. Wolff chooses to remain quiet on the team’s decision, and his original online response demonstrates that he neither endorsed nor opposed the team’s selection.

Yuki Tsunoda admits frustration over initial snub

After becoming a promoted team member, Yuki Tsunoda displayed his feelings transparently in contrast to Verstappen. The Japanese driver openly confessed about the challenges he faced when Red Bull elected Lawson over making Tsunoda their selection last year. He expressed his difficulty from the start since the team chose someone else instead of him. Tsunoda understands that Red Bull makes rapid choices regardless of whether they result in positive or negative outcomes.

Tsunoda expressed confusion about why Helmut Marko, the influential Red Bull advisor, did not contact him in his typical fashion following the move. Tsunoda explained that Marko typically contacts him whenever he needs to but did not reach out on this occasion. In his opinion, the situation seemed odd, yet he tried to dismiss any evident friction between them.

Max Verstappen focused on car performance over driver politics

Verstappen concentrates entirely on performance while others question how Red Bull makes decisions. Verstappen remains highly competitive even after his teammate changes since he trails the championship leader by only a few points. His extensive time on the team has allowed him to master the difficult characteristics of the Red Bull race vehicle.The driver sets his car to its extreme boundaries, according to Verstappen. "At present my focus lies in continuously advancing the car's performance," he shared.



