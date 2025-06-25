WASHINGTON — Maxar Intelligence launched a new monitoring product called Sentry, part of a broader effort to move beyond satellite imagery and become a provider of actionable geospatial intelligence.

The company, based in Westminster, Colorado, operates high-resolution imaging satellites. The new monitoring service would provide customers with continuous surveillance capabilities across multiple global locations simultaneously.

“This type of geospatial intelligence would allow a customer to identify an imminent satellite launch before it happens or to estimate potential threats to energy infrastructure following a natural disaster,” said Dan Smoot, CEO of Maxar Intelligence.

With this new service, Maxar is seeking to compete in the higher-value intelligence market as satellite imagery becomes increasingly commoditized.

Peter Wilczynski, chief product officer at Maxar Intelligence, said one of the company’s competitive advantages lies in its vast historical archive. Sentry taps into the company’s 250-plus petabyte collection of high-resolution satellite imagery spanning more than two decades, using AI to cross-reference current observations with historical patterns and anomalies.

The software platform aggregates data from Maxar’s own satellites as well as partner constellations, including both electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.

Sentry’s potential use cases span from energy security to global trade to combating narcotics. Wilczynski cited the example of tracking fentanyl precursors entering the United States. A government agency could direct Maxar to monitor specific ports or airfields in Mexico and the U.S. Once those points of interest are established, satellites are tasked to capture frequent imagery, while the software autonomously flags unusual patterns — such as unexpected cargo volumes or vehicle activity.

The company is offering users the ability to set collection rates — daily, weekly, or monthly — based on the level of insight needed. “So that you can start understanding the movement of material and the patterns of activity over time,” Wilczynski said.

Expanding commercial partnerships

Maxar is also expanding partnerships with Earth intelligence platforms that aggregate imagery from multiple satellite constellations. These partnerships help democratize access to satellite data by reaching customers who might not otherwise have the resources to work directly with satellite operators.

Last year, Maxar signed an agreement with SkyWatch to provide high-resolution imagery through SkyWatch’s platform. This week, the company announced a similar partnership with the Earth intelligence firm SkyFi, giving SkyFi access to Maxar’s high-resolution satellite imagery, 3D terrain data and historical archives.

These agreements reflect broader industry trends as satellite imagery becomes more accessible and companies compete on analytical capabilities rather than raw data collection.

Government demand

The technologies underlying Sentry are already being deployed in programs supporting U.S. intelligence and defense missions through the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency’s Luno program, Wilczynski told SpaceNews.

Luno, a nearly $500 million multi-vendor initiative, aims to leverage commercial geospatial technology for government applications.

Maxar recently secured a task order of undisclosed value under the Luno A program for “rapid identification of aircraft, ships, vehicles and railcars, object counts and classification” across multiple locations. The contract focuses on “laying the groundwork for identifying trends and anomalies,” according to the company.

The Luno program marks a change in how intelligence agencies work with the private sector. Rather than simply purchasing imagery, NGA is now asking companies to provide analytical reports about activities in specific locations over set time periods, leaving vendors to determine the best methods for collecting and analyzing the necessary data.

This approach has created new opportunities for companies like Maxar and competitors like BlackSky, which announced a $24 million, four-year Luno A task order on June 24 for global monitoring of military and economic facilities.

