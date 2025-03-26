Maxar unveils Raptor software suite for GPS-free navigation in autonomous systems



Maxar Intelligence has introduced Raptor, a next-generation software platform engineered to support autonomous drones with reliable navigation and precise ground coordinate extraction in GPS-denied environments. Designed to enhance operational resilience, the software empowers autonomous technologies used in military, humanitarian, and commercial missions globally.





Raptor integrates seamlessly with existing unmanned systems, leveraging the platform’s onboard camera and Maxar’s extensive 3D global terrain dataset covering over 90 million square kilometers. This configuration enables real-time navigation and geolocation accuracy without requiring GPS or additional hardware. The system is also effective during nighttime and in terrain-challenged environments.





“By eliminating reliance on GPS, Raptor software unlocks the full potential of autonomous systems-from powering truly joint multi-domain operations as part of a digital battlefield to large-scale delivery systems in urban areas where knowing the precise coordinates of your drop-off location is critical to getting the job done,” said Peter Wilczynski, Chief Product Officer at Maxar Intelligence. “Raptor will change the game for customers across the defense and commercial sectors. This software uses Maxar’s unique 3D global terrain data to ensure that autonomous systems get the job done no matter how much GPS interference they face.”





The Raptor suite includes three primary applications:





– Raptor Guide: Embedded directly into autonomous platforms, this tool uses visual cues to estimate position with an accuracy of less than 10 meters RMSE.





– Raptor Sync: Aligns live video from onboard cameras with Maxar’s 3D terrain model, supporting cross-domain intelligence integration and precise geolocation, achieving accuracy below 3 meters.





– Raptor Ace: Operated on standard laptops, this module enables real-time extraction of ground coordinates from aerial footage with accuracy under 3 meters, complementing existing drone control systems.





Offering a distinct alternative to typical visual navigation tools, Raptor provides key operational benefits:





– Efficiency in cost and power: Compatible with off-the-shelf hardware and requiring minimal setup, Raptor avoids the need for extra hardware components.





– Performance in diverse scenarios: Utilizing a constantly updated 3D terrain model, the software works effectively in all seasons, at night, and at altitudes as low as 50 meters.





– Scalability for autonomous operations: Raptor facilitates interoperability among various autonomous systems by providing a unified geospatial reference, independent of the underlying platform architecture.





– Compatibility with existing optics: The software supports integration with current forward- and side-looking drone cameras, eliminating the need for dedicated downward-facing sensors.





