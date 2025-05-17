The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something magical about slipping into a breezy maxi dress on a warm summer day. Picture yourself strolling along a sun-drenched boardwalk, the salty breeze catching the hem of your flowy skirt, or wandering through a vibrant market with a woven tote in hand. Whether you’re vacationing seaside, heading to a garden wedding or planning a charming afternoon picnic, the right maxi dress sets the tone. Ahead, eight summer styles that are sure to become staples in your wardrobe this season.

Perfect for a sunset dinner by the beach or a night out on the town, this scarlet stunner is a guaranteed head-turner. With its breezy silhouette, daring front slit, and low, open back, it’s a sultry vision come to life.

Nothing says summer quite like a striped maxi. This casual cutie is made for slow strolls through the market, iced coffee in hand. Lightweight and chic, it begs to be paired with a slouchy hobo bag and oversized sunnies.

This A-line number in gorgeous green is a sunny-day dream. With a flattering low back, adjustable straps, and hidden inseam pockets, it’s the perfect pick for looking fabulous while staying cool as the temperature rises.

Break out the picnic basket and a fresh bouquet of blooms—this gingham linen dress is giving major vintage romance. With its timeless print and breathable silhouette, it’s made for lazy afternoons in the sun.

Got a summer wedding on your calendar? This floral maxi is your perfect plus-one. With its flowing silhouette and dreamy abstract print, it’s a romantic nod to the season without feeling overdone.

Summer break to the mediterranean, anyone? This breezy beauty is the perfect piece to cool off in on a summer day. With its airy silhouette and striking black piping detail, it exudes elegance.

If a fitted silhouette is more your vibe, this stretchy bodycon maxi delivers. Designed with delicate micro pleats, it hugs in all the right places while still feeling light and breathable.

The high-low, ruffled design of this Renaissance-inspired dress will make every step feel like a fairytale. Its romantic silhouette and delicate detailing is both timeless and enchanting.

