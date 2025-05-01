Jupiter and Mars are on display during May evenings. It’s your last chance to grab a good view of Jupiter before it drops out of sight for midsummer. A gathering of planets in the morning sky offers some nice opportunities, and in the first week of May they’re joined by meteors from the annual EtaContinue reading “May 2025: What’s in the sky this month? Jupiter and Mars shine in the evening, while more planets gather before dawn”

