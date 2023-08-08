MAYA Jama flashed her stunning figure in a check-print bikini as she enjoyed some downtime in Ibiza.

The Love Island anchor, 28, stole the show on the ITV2 programme with a series of racy outfits that mimicked reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

6 Maya Jama looked sensational in a check-print bikini as she enjoyed some downtime in Ibiza Credit: Instagram

6 Maya, 28, is relaxing on the White Isle after wrapping the latest Love Island series Credit: mayajama/Instagram..

6 The stunning presenter dazzled ITV2 fans with her sexy wardrobe Credit: Rex

Maya has regularly sent fans wild with amazing looks for her villa appearances.

And she’s not disappointing her Instagram following now the show has finished.

Maya stripped to a halterneck bikini as she posed in a gym while on holiday in Ibiza.

The ruffled bikini bottoms sat high on her hip to draw attention to her curves and she finished off her look with an on-trend bucket hat.

The ex Radio 1 DJ clutched a water bottle in one hand and her phone in the other to take her sweaty selfie.

Recently, fans have been used to seeing Maya with curly hair – as seen when she saved her best look for the last Love Island episode.

Yet prior to her Ibiza trip she sizzled with poker-straight locks as she headed to a Rimmel event in a silver skintight dress.

Maya’s much-needed break came after she soldiered on to present the Love Island reunion while she was unwell.

Previously speaking of upping the ante on the fashion side of things, Maya told The Sun: “We’ve had meetings, because of the pressure of living up to the last series.”

She continued: “We do it by episode, so the first looks are planned.

“What was making me laugh was all the dupes that came out, they are so fast, copying the outfits.”

The cost and full details of the star’s entire Love Island wardrobe have now been revealed – with many outfits costing more than £1K.

One person who seems to be a fan of Maya’s fashion choice was a cheeky guy who attended the live final in the Mallorca villa.

He was seen checking out the star as she strolled through the grounds in her black lace dress.

6 The full cost of Maya’s Love Island wardrobe has now been revealed Credit: Rex

6 She also opted for a mermaid wave hairstyle in some episodes Credit: Rex