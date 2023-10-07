The mayor of a southern Israeli council was killed while defending his community.

Ofir Liebstein, the head of Sha’ar Hanegev Council, died in an exchange of fire with Hamas militants.

At least 22 people have been killed in the carnage, according to the latest reports.

Liebstein was killed in an exchange of fire with Hamas militants as a barrage of rockets pounded southern Israel and reports of Palestinian fighters pouring across the border from Gaza.

“Ofir was killed when he went to defend a town during the terrorist attack,” the report said, quoting a statement from the Council.

Liebstein was killed in an exchange of fire with Hamas militants as a barrage of rockets pounded southern Israel and reports of Palestinian fighters pouring across the border from Gaza.

The Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council mayor was defending his community when he was killed. Yossi Keren, Deputy Head of the Council, is currently filling his place, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Palestinian militants are infiltrating Israeli territory by land, sea, and even paragliders.

According to the latest CNN report, at least 22 people have been killed.

Hamas claims to have kidnapped five Israel Defense Forces soldiers, which the IDF has not confirmed, per Business Standard.

Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

An IDF spokesperson said more than 2,200 rockets had been fired into Israel, while Hamas claimed over 5,000 rockets were unleashed.

“We are at war, and we will win,” Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said in a social media video addressing Israelis.

“The enemy will pay a price it has never known,” he added.

Sirens have been blaring for the past five hours since Hamas launched its surprise coordinated attack on Israel. The rocket bombardment struck southern Israel, but sirens are reaching as far north as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, per CNN.