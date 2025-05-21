MANILA – The mayor of South Upi in Maguindanao del Sur and his wife were arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of his vice-mayor in August last year.

Authorities made the arrest in Barangay Making in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on May 20, according to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in a statement on May 21.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant for murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Cotabato City on May 12, the CIDG said.

“In November 2024, the SITG (Special Investigation Task Group) filed criminal complaints… against 12 accused, including the mayor and his wife, for their alleged participation as alleged ‘masterminds’ in the planning and orchestration of the ambush,” the police unit further detailed.

Although the CIDG did not name the two suspects, the incumbent mayor of South Upi is Mr Reynalbert Insular.

The CIDG did not give further details about the 10 other individuals accused.

The ambush took place in Sitio Linao in Barangay Pandan, South Upi on the early evening of August 2, killing vice-mayor Roldan Benito and his aide Weng Marcos.

The incident also left Mr Benito’s wife, Analyn, a community leader, and his 11-year-old child injured with gunshot wounds. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

