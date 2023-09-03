Mazda North American Operations reports that in August, its vehicle sales in the United States increased by 19 percent year-over-year, reaching 30,174 units. During the first eight months of the year, the company sold 244,586 units, which is 28 percent more than a year ago.

Something very interesting is happening in the rechargeable part of the business, as Mazda had its best-ever plug-in car sales.

We know that the all-electric Mazda MX-30 is an ultra-low volume model, which will be discontinued in the US with the 2023 model year. Only six units were sold in August.

However, when it comes to the plug-in hybrid Mazda CX-90 PHEV, sales are pretty good at 1,700 units in August. That’s 5.6 percent of the total volume. So far this year, Mazda sold 3,843 CX-90 PHEVs in the US.

When it comes to the Mazda CX-90 PHEV, it starts at $47,445 and is promised to offer up to 26 miles (42 km) of all-electric range (490 miles total), using a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery.

The switch to plug-in hybrids is the company’s short-term solution for electrification, which will include the upcoming CX-70 PHEV and non-rechargeable hybrid models (CX-50 Hybrid). Mazda is expected to introduce new BEV models later this decade, but for now, PHEVs are the main focus it seems.

Mazda BEV sales last month:

So far this year, Mazda sold 100 MX-30s, which is 69 percent less than a year ago at this time. Cumulatively 605 units were sold in total over two years.

Mazda BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

MX-30: 100 (down 69% year-over-year) and near 0% share

The Mazda MX-30 will remain on sale in some other markets. In January, Mazda even introduced in Europe a new version – the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid (series hybrid with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery and recharging capability).

Let’s recall that in the longer term, Mazda plans to electrify its lineup with more BEVs around 2028-2030.