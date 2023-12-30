SPECIAL honours such as an MBE, are awarded to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and country.

From the origins of the honour to how you can nominate someone for an MBE – here’s everything you need to know.

1 The Beatles – Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison – show their MBE awards in 1965 Credit: Getty

What is an MBE?

The Order of the British Empire was established by King George V in 1917 to honour those who had served in a non-combative role and expanded the Order to reward contributions to the arts, sciences, charitable work and public service.

Different awards are received depending on an individual’s achievements.

There are five ranks in total, but three are the most common.

An MBE is the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/damehood), behind CBE and then OBE.

Those who receive an MBE do so as a result of achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field, and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others.

Famous faces who have been awarded an MBE include Adele, Steven Gerrard, Ed Sheeran, and Harry Kane.

What does MBE stand for?

MBE stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Along with other appointments to the Order, they are handed out twice a year – in the New Year’s Honours List and The King’s Birthday Honours List.

The first list is usually released at the end of December, and the second in June.

What does an MBE entitle you to?

Being awarded a Royal Honour brings many benefits.

Those selected for the honour are invited to an investiture – a special ceremony in which an honour is given by a member of the Royal Family.

However, recipients can start using their new title or letters after their name as soon as the award is announced.

How do you address an MBE?

Recipients of the MBE can add the “post-nominal” letters MBE to the end of their name to indicate the honour, in the same way education qualifications are shown.

However, these are not generally used when addressing the individual.

Can you nominate someone for an MBE?

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour.

You can nominate others for an MBE by telling the Honours and Appointments Secretariat about the nominee’s work and achievements.

All you have to do is provide evidence of the extraordinary things your nominee has accomplished and how they’ve made things better for others.

However, it is important to note that your nominee must still be actively involved in what you’re nominating them for and the only honours which can be awarded after someone’s death are gallantry awards.

Nominations can be sent using the online form, as well as via email.

However, you should not duplicate nominations and send them in different forms.

Once submitted, the assessments are handed over to a selection committee that produces the list before it’s handed over to the King through the Prime Minister.

The King then informally approves the list and letters are sent to each nominee.

The nominee can then decide if they wish to accept the proposed honour.

On a few occasions, recipients have rejected the honours for political or personal reasons.

Stars who have declined honours include television cook and writer Nigella Lawson, comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, and Fawlty Towers star, John Cleese.

Can non-British citizens get an MBE?

Only British citizens or residents of the Commonwealth can receive the Order of the British Empire.

Citizens from the 15 Commonwealth Realms, can also receive honours both through the UK Honours system and the system of their own country.

The recipient will usually receive their honour in their home country by their Governor-General.

However, they can also request to attend an investiture at Buckingham Palace.