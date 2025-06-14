UAE, Dubai – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), through its 1 Billion Meals campaign, announced it has completed several key projects combating malnutrition in Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Senegal. This work, conducted in partnership with the UN’s UNITLIFE Trust Fund, stems from a 2022 strategic agreement to support underprivileged communities globally by improving access to nutrition and promoting a dignified life.

Through the 1 Billion Meals campaign, MBRGI contributed AED 5.5 million to UNITLIFE programs in Niger, DRC, and Senegal. This funding supported long-term food security strategies.

The MBRGI-UNITLIFE partnership prioritizes sustainable approaches to combating malnutrition, including climate-smart agriculture, locally tailored solutions for market system development, and community empowerment through nutrition-focused initiatives. Such approaches help address the root causes of malnutrition while providing sustained support to hunger-stricken regions.

MBRGI’s support enabled UNITLIFE to implement projects in Niger, DRC, and Senegal, focusing on increased local food production, women’s empowerment and economic engagement. These programs foster the development of a more inclusive and resilient food system.

Sustainable solutions

Prof. Philippe Douste-Blazy, former French Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Steering Committee of UNITLIFE, underscored the importance of sustainable, long-term solutions in addressing malnutrition: “Our strategic partnership with MBRGI is crucial in expanding these solutions, empowering vulnerable communities not only to confront food security challenges but also to build resilience and effectively manage their nutritional needs.”

Philippe Douste-Blazy expressed gratitude for MBRGI’s support through the 1 Billion Meals campaign, which has been instrumental in enabling UNITLIFE to reach a broader population in Niger, DRC and Senegal, ultimately empowering them to improve their lives.

Impact

The strategic partnership between Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and UNITLIFE has successfully completed a series of impactful projects to combat malnutrition and strengthen food resilience across several African countries. While the projects have concluded, they continue to enable communities to sustainably access nutritious meals year after year.

In Niger, a 12-month project with Goal Global focused on promoting bio-fortified and climate-resilient agriculture. The initiative reached 168,826 beneficiaries and continues to enable access to over 1.4 million nutritious meals annually by supporting sustainable farming practices.

In DRC, a 17-month initiative in partnership with UN Women established a biofortified cassava food chain. Designed to empower women and enhance community nutrition, the project benefited 128,558 individuals and continues to facilitate access to approximately 1.1 million nutritious meals annually.

In Senegal, a two-year project with Action Against Hunger focused on promoting integrated food resilience. The initiative reached 33,223 beneficiaries and has strengthened local systems to enable access to an estimated 3.9 million nutritious meals annually.

Fighting hunger

In 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the 1 Billion Meals campaign, which provided food aid to those in need across 50 countries, achieving its targets before the end of Ramadan of that year.

MBRGI implements charitable and humanitarian programs across five key areas: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities. In 2024, MBRGI’s spending across these key pillars amounted to over AED 2.2 billion, impacting nearly 149 million beneficiaries in 118 countries.

Launched in 2019, UNITLIFE, a UN trust fund, combats chronic malnutrition globally through a multi-disciplinary approach. The fund explores innovative funding opportunities to address gaps in global health and food systems, including investing in scalable, sustainable agricultural projects and programs empowering women to address malnutrition within their communities.