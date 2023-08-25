MC Hammer has clarified if he was invited to Yankee Stadium’s Hip Hop 50 concert on the heels of Mistah F.A.B.’s support.

The “U Can’t Touch This” rapper took to Twitter to clear the air on Thursday (August 24) after F.A.B. called out the concert organizers for omitting MC Hammer from the festivities.

“You have never heard me say that I wasn’t asked to perform at Yankee stadium,” he wrote before confirming he was asked to hit the stage. “I was.”

Find the tweet below:

You have never heard me say that I wasn’t asked to perform at Yankee stadium. I was. 👑 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) August 24, 2023

Fans backed MC Hammer and are happy the truth is out, although they were disappointed he didn’t make an appearance at Yankee Stadium for the celebration.

“They gotta get the facts right,” one person replied while another said, “Would have been nice to see you there!”

The MC Hammer clarification came in response to Mistah F.A.B. who called out Mass Appeal and the Hip Hop 50 organizers for leaving out the Oakland native.

“You know what’s so crazy, man? We sit back and wait for everybody else to celebrate us but we don’t celebrate us, and then we get mad when people don’t celebrate us, then when we celebrate us no one show up to celebrate us,” Fabby began his video address.

“I’m watching this 50th year anniversary, right, and I’m like, ‘How do y’all not have MC Hammer on a bill? How do you not have rap’s first megastar on a bill somewhere, coming out doing at least ‘2 Legit 2 Quit’ or something. You don’t got MC Hammer included in that?’”

All in all, it was a celebratory night in honor of Hip Hop 50 as thousands of fans filled Yankee Stadium to honor Hip Hop culture in its birthplace earlier this month.

Nas was a co-headliner of the star-studded show, which included the reuniting of Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.

The concert also paid homage to trailblazers who helped pave the way like Kurtis Blow, Kool Herc, Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shante, Melle Mel and the Sugarhill Gang.