MC Lyte has added herself to the growing list of supporters of viral 5-year-old rap sensation VanVan.

Upon the release of the tiny rhymer’s newest single “Pull Out The Keys” on New Year’s Day (January 1), Lyte was so impressed that she shared a snippet of the video to her own page.

“Let’s go @therealvanvan_ #PullOutTheKeys,” she wrote.

In the clip, VanVan (real name Savannah McConneaughey) rocks a fresh pair of Js as she dances to the fun anthem, rapping “So fresh, so clean/ I’m an outcast, my flow’s mean!”

Check out the adorable video below.

VanVan started going viral in early 2023 for her cute rhymes and dances, and has since amassed quite the following with nearly 360K followers on Instagram and 160K on TikTok. She’s even a master freestyler, and told Complex in a May 2023 interview, “My dad just puts on a beat and I just start rapping.”

Her father, who manages her, added: “I just throw on a beat. I just throw a subject out there and I just want to see what her vocabulary looks like. And that’s one reason why I started doing it because I just wanted to see what her vocabulary was, how good she could put stuff in a sentence…in a fun way.”

He continued: “And it actually helped her because when she went to take her test for school, she scored so high in that part. They were amazed at how high she scored just from memory and doing other things.”

As for MC Lyte, she has always been an advocate for women and girls in Hip Hop (even teeny tiny ones, in this case) and continues to make headlines as she speaks up on their behalf.

The “Ice Cream Dream” rapper spoke to Hip Hop Wired ahead of the I AM Woman event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., over the summer. The second annual event, which celebrates women in Hip Hop, had the history maker reflecting on what the culture would look like without female influences.

“The importance of the 50th is that it started 50 years ago, and it’s still going,” she said. “So everybody’s participation is important whether it started it or helped to maintain it, or helped to propel it into other areas. I’m excited to be a part of anything that has lasted 50 years. Everybody has their own relationship with Hip-Hop – it’s almost like a person. We do know that it has inspired all of us in one way or another.”

She continued: “It feels invigorating. It feels like there’s room and space. I feel like we’re at a crossroads. It feels like the importance of where and when you entered Hip Hop doesn’t matter. We all contributed. Period.”

Lyte and VanVan previously crossed paths at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors, where the pair joined Yo-Yo, Monie Love, and D-Nice to pay tribute to honoree Queen Latifah by performing “Ladies First.”