MC Shan and Nas have officially buried the hatchet, making peace with one another on the official 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

In a video from what appears to be the backstage area of the Hip Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday (August 11), the former Juice Crew MC can be seen approaching God’s Son and offering what he called “the olive branch.”

“The olive branch has been extended,” Shan says in the clip, to which Nas replies: “Talk your shit!”

Shan continues: “Love that muthafucka right there! That’s all I can say! And I, uh, I got in my feelings, and I apologize to my brother like a real man. And you see us here, right? Appreciate y’all!”

Check out the clip below:

MC Shan tore into Nas back in July, telling him to keep his name out of his mouth if he’s not going to invite him to partake in any of the Hip Hop 50 celebrations that he helped organized.

“I’m sitting here hearing that Nas is doing these muthafuckin’ 50th anniversary shows, right?” he said at the time. “Nas, if you doing 50th anniversary shows and you ain’t holla at ya mans, let me tell you something, my n-gga, don’t never mention my muthafuckin’ name again. Don’t put my name in ya mouth about nothing, n-gga.”

But on Wednesday (August 9), Shan took to his Instagram to issue an apology to the King’s Disease rapper after he reportedly received a nasty phone call from someone in Nas’s camp.

“You know a real man stand on that real man shit, so what I have to do right now is stand on some shit, and I gotta suck this shit up,” Shan began. “I gotta give a big apology to Nas because I listened to folks that don’t even know they’re talking about him like that.

“But now I get a call — y’all seen it on a last video — and he got mad because they got something going on. And he got mad that it was out and he said, ‘Nah, we can’t do that…we gotta do a 50/50 deal, so take it down until we talk to Shan.’”

He continued: “I love you, my n-gga. I have not stopped loving you. It’s just because of what the fuck these folks was saying and these magazines trying to drag me through the mud, my n-gga. But all I’m gonna say to you as a fucking man, I apologize for stepping outside of my character when I should have muthafuckin’ thought of it as a businessman.”