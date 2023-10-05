Kevin McCarthy once kicked Matt Gaetz out of his cabin at Camp David, Cassidy Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said McCarthy told Gaetz to “get lost” when he showed up uninvited to a gathering.

Hutchinson previously accused Gaetz of coming on to her in another incident.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy once kicked Rep. Matt Gaetz out of a gathering at his Camp David cabin, Cassidy Hutchinson said on a Wednesday night appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

It’s unclear when the event happened. But according to Hutchinson, McCarthy hosted a small gathering in his cabin following a movie night — featuring one of then-President Donald Trump’s “favorites,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” — at Camp David.

Gaetz, who has long feuded with McCarthy, was not invited, Hutchinson said.

“Kevin invites us all — or not — he invites several individuals including members of Congress back to his cabin. Matt Gaetz was not included,” Hutchinson told Kimmel, adding that she was one of the last to arrive at the soirée.

She said that to get around Camp David, everyone is given an assigned golf cart with their name on it.

“Matt, I don’t know if he had too much to drink or what he was thinking, but he had only seen my golf cart with my name on it,” Hutchinson said. “So he came up and knocked on the door, so Kevin went and opened the door to his cabin where a lot of people were congregating, drinking and having fun like people do when they’re not working the halls of Congress.”

Hutchinson said that McCarthy opened the door to Gaetz, casually leaning against the doorway. When Gaetz realized who answered his knock, he quickly “stands up very straight,” Hutchinson said.

A confused McCarthy then asked an even more confused Gaetz what he was doing there, who insisted that this had to be Hutchinson’s cabin, Hutchinson said.

“No, this is mine. What are you doing here?” McCarthy said, according to Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said that in an attempt to defuse the situation, she approached Gaetz and asked him what he wanted.

“I was wondering if you could show me where you’re cabin’s at,” Gaetz said to Hutchinson, who replied, “Matt, it’s a circular driveway. All of the cabins are labeled. You know where you’re staying.”

Then, McCarthy looked at Gaetz and said, “Get lost, Matt,” before slamming the door in his face, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson added: “Matt was not welcome in the cabin.”

“And then, Matt Gaetz got him kicked out of the House,” Kimmel joked, referring to McCarthy being ousted from his role as Speaker of the House.

“What goes around comes around,” Hutchinson said with a shrug.

Hutchinson wrote about the experience in her book, “Enough,” and also accused Gaetz of coming on to her in a separate incident: “He chuckled and brushed his thumb across my chin, ‘Has anyone ever told you you’re a national treasure?'” Hutchinson wrote of Gaetz.