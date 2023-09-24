“Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Saturday he still lacks support from a handful of GOP hardliners to put a Republican stopgap measure on the floor next week, making a government shutdown likely with just one week until the deadline,” CNN reports.

Said McCarthy: “I’ve been trying to put (a continuing resolution) on for quite some time. I appreciate all the members who’ve worked so hard on that. There are still a few members that won’t vote for funding the government while we finish all the 12 bills. I don’t understand.”

Associated Press: “Speaker McCarthy is giving hard-right Republicans what they want. But it never seems to be enough.”

