



A McDonald’s restaurant in Virginia has banned customers under the age of 21 years old from eating inside, due to student violence.

Local media reported on Sunday about the new policy after

a sign posted on the door read

: “Due to repeated incidents of student violence, the location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age.”

The Fairfax County McDonald’s is located near a high school in the Franconia neighbourhood,

7News reported last week

. One customer, Robert Hancasky, told the publication that he has frequented the restaurant for breakfast every morning and that the issue has been “manifesting probably over 10 years.”

He said high school students “routinely trash the bathrooms, start fights in dining area, and generally provide an unpleasant experience for everyone.”

“The fighting is a problem and they’re pretty brazen. The management tries to step in and these kids are pretty violent. And let’s be honest, they’re young adults. They’re just trying to stop the violence because it’s not fair to any other customer who comes in for a sandwich, a hard-working person, and they got to put up with a bunch of idiots,” he said.

In

a video shared with news outlet NBC4

, students are fighting and screaming inside the McDonald’s.

“These kids are off the chain. They have no respect, no discipline,” one customer, who identified herself as Stacey, told NBC4. “And it seem like how they acting, their parents are allowing them to act.”

She said when she visited the location to eat with her grandchildren, some students were smoking and drinking and swearing.

In 2023,

according to Fox5

, two teens discharged a gun in the bathroom of the McDonald’s. There were no injuries. Officers later charged one teen with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property. Another teen was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing, and reckless charge of a firearm, Fox5 reported.

Now, in order to enter the premises from Monday to Friday, customers have to ring a doorbell. An employee can then permit a person to enter. Meanwhile,

Fox8 reported

, drive-thru and mobile ordering options are still available for all ages.

McDonald’s responded with a statement, shared with NBC4.

“We love being part of the Edison community and we value each and every customer. We’ve enhanced our Franconia Road McDonald’s security measures in an effort to promote a safe environment for our customers and staff. This policy was developed in partnership with local school officials with oversight from local law enforcement. This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all,” the statement said.

“We thank our community for its support, understanding and patience.”

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) said in a statement to 7News that “students who leave campus during the school day without a parent check-out will receive an unexcused absence.”

“FCPS encourages families to talk to their students about appropriate conduct, including in the community,” the statement said.

