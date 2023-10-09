McDonald’s Boo Buckets are back right in time for Halloween 2023, and this time there’s a new design.

Well, the rumors are true – the Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s for Halloween 2023! The fast food giants continued to capture the world’s attention last year with their spooky designs, so much so that they’ve added in a brand new style for 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about when the McDonald’s Boo Buckets are coming back and how to get your hands on one.

McDonald’s bring back the Boo Buckets for Halloween 2023

Just like the Christmas decorations appearing in the stores, the McDonald’s Boo Bucket announcement seems to come earlier every year.

While last year many customers only had the chance to pick them up if they were successful in a giveaway, the Boo Buckets will be on general sale this year.

You’ll get the chance to pick yourself up one from participating stores in the US from Tuesday, October 17 – but there is no planned end date for the promotion, as they are only available until stocks last.

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on one, you may well encounter the Vampire Bucket – a brand new purple edition of the bucket that pays tribute to the original purple Boo Bucket from back in the day when the buckets first launched.

How to get your hands on one

Assuming that your branch is a participating one (it’s always best to check ahead to avoid disappointment), you should be able to pick up a bucket up fairly easily, if they’re not sold out.

Simply order a Happy Meal and watch as your food arrives in either a green, orange, purple or white container.

The price has not been confirmed as it will vary from branch to branch, though you shouldn’t expect to pay much more than you would for a standard Happy Meal.

While technically the color you are given is random, this family managed to collect all three colors in one day last year, laying down the gauntlet for somebody to recreate it with all four colors in 2023:

TikTok reacts to the Boo Bucket news

The Halloween corner of TikTok is a particularly passionate one, so they were generally more than happy to hear of the return of the Boo Buckets.

With that being said, there were some Halloween enthusiasts underwhelmed by the news, citing various issues they had had with last year’s Boo Buckets:

“I got them last year and the nostalgia was fun but they’re just so cheap looking”, wrote one disappointed user whose sentiment appeared to be echoed by several frustrated people in the comments.

“I want the actual lids back” said another user in what was a rather popular complaint about how the design has changed in comparison to the older buckets.

To those who haven’t been put off the idea and are still on the hunt for Boo Buckets in 2023, however, we wish you the best of luck.