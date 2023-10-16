Last week, McDonald’s Israel began donating meals daily to the Israel Defence Forces.

Two days later, McDonald’s Oman said it had donated $100,000 to help the people of Gaza.

Gaza is under siege by Israel after attacks by Hamas that killed hundreds of Israelis.

McDonald’s, the world’s biggest burger chain, is caught up in the Israel-Hamas war.

The conflict has divided McDonald’s franchisees in the Middle East, who have taken to social media to show their support for Israeli troops or Palestinians in Gaza.

On Thursday, McDonald’s Israel announced plans to give away thousands of free meals to the Israel Defence Forces. Two days later, McDonald’s Oman, also known as Al Daud Restaurants LLC, said it had donated “$100,000 towards the relief efforts for the people of Gaza.”

“We stand with Gaza in these difficult times,” McDonald’s Oman said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Let us all combine our efforts and support the community in Gaza with everything we can. We ask God Almighty to protect our beloved country and all Arab and Muslim countries from all the evil and hate.”

McDonald’s Oman states on its website that it “has no political or religious affiliations.”

Meanwhile, McDonald’s Israel said it will continue donating thousands of meals daily to “our forces across the country.” The Israeli franchisee noted that the McDonald’s restaurants are also giving a 50% discount to soldiers and security forces.

As the two McDonald’s franchise groups back different sides of the Israel-Hamas war, McDonald’s Pakistan weighed in by distancing itself from McDonald’s Israel.

“We are not affiliated with McDonald’s operations in Israel, which is a locally-owned Israelian enterprise,” McDonald’s Pakistan, which is owned and operated by SIZA Foods Pvt. Ltd. Pakistan, posted on X on Saturday.

Representatives for McDonald’s Corp. in Chicago did not return a request for comment.

In the McDonald’s Oman statement, the franchisee clarified that the franchisor “never interferes in politics and always adheres to absolute neutrality and does not adopt any political positions for its commercial interests around the world.”

The Omani franchisee also noted that the donations made by the operator in Israel “was an individual and private act and not with the approval or direction of the international company or any other licensee, especially our Arab world.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas after the group launched thousands of rockets into central and southern Israel more than a week ago, killing hundreds.

In retaliatory attacks from Israel, more than 830 Palestinians have been killed and 4,250 others injured. Across the Gaza Strip, more than 263,000 people have been displaced.