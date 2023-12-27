MCDONALD’S is shaking up its menu within days – and a favourite first introduced over three years ago is set to make a return.

Fast food fans will be able to get their hands on five old faves from all UK restaurants from January 4.

The home of the Big Mac is reintroducing the much-loved Steakhouse Stack, Cheesy Garlic Bites and Cadbury Dairy Milk and Caramel McFlurry’s.

The Fajita Chicken wrap, first introduced to menus in January 2020, is making a comeback after over three years too.

The Steakhouse Stack is made up of two beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce topped with a creamy peppercorn sauce, all in a toasted bun.

The burger will cost from £5.49 for a single item and £7.19 for a medium meal.

Meanwhile, the Cheesy Garlic Bites, which first featured on menus in June 2021 and have made a return several times, combine a blend of mozzarella and emmental cheese, in a garlic herb coating.

Prices for a pack of five start from £2.59 or you can opt for a sharebox of 15 which is £6.79.

The Fajita Chicken wrap returns with a new recipe, combining creamy fajita sauce and tomato salsa with onions, cheese and shredded lettuce, all inside a toasted tortilla wrap.

Foodies can choose between grilled or crispy chicken options too, with prices starting from £3.49.

Meanwhile, the McFlurry’s both combine classic Dairy Milk chocolate with vanilla ice cream, with the Caramel flavour sprinkled with sweet Caramel sauce.

The full list of returning items and their prices is as follows:

Steakhouse Stack (solo item) – £5.49

Steakhouse Stack medium meal – £7.19

Steakhouse Stack large meal – £7.89

Fajita Chicken wrap – £3.49

Fajita Chicken wrap medium meal – £5.39

Fajita Chicken wrap large meal – £6.09

Cheesy Garlic Bites – £2.59

Cheesy Garlic Bites Sharebox – £6.79

Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry – £1.99

Cadbury Dairy Milk mini McFlurry – £1.49

Cadbury Caramel McFlurry – £1.99

Cadbury Caramel Mini McFlurry – £1.49

It comes as McDonald’s gears up to axe eight items from its menus on January 3 to make way for the new additions.

Foodies will no longer be able to get their hands on the Big and Cheesy or Chicken Big Mac from early next month.

Meanwhile, the Cheese Melt Dippers with tomato dip and three McFlurry flavours will be dropped.

The options were only added to menus last month, but Maccie’s shakes up its offering every roughly six weeks.

How to save money at McDonald’s

You might not think it, but you can end up being charged more solely based on the McDonald’s restaurant you choose.

Research by The Sun found a Big Mac meal can be up to 30p cheaper at restaurants just two miles apart from each other.

Meanwhile, you can pick up a Big Mac and fries for just £2.99 by filling in a feedback survey found on any old McDonald’s receipt.

The receipt should come with a 12-digit code which you can enter into the Food for Thought website alongside your submitted survey.

You’ll then receive a five digit code which is your voucher for the £2.99 offer.

Make sure you check out all the various apps and platforms if you’re ordering McDonald’s to your home too.

Our research found some can charge up to £1.20 more than others.

