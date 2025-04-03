



McDonald’s prides itself on being one of the world’s leading fast food companies, with over 43,000 locations worldwide and millions of fans who consume its products religiously, no matter the time of day.

The fast food giant’s ability to quickly adapt to the ever-evolving consumer and remain strong amid growing competition is partly attributed to its push for constant innovation, which has allowed it to remain relevant since its inception in 1954.

Because McDonald’s knows its clients better than anyone else, it has adapted its menu depending on the country it’s catering to, featuring items based on foods that are culturally preferred by the specific region. This is why each country has its own menu with exclusive offerings and limited-time additions.

Although all menus vary based on geographical location, every country has iconic McDonald’s staple menu items that are consistent worldwide, such as the World Famous Fries, the Classic McDonald’s Hamburger and Cheeseburger, the Big Mac, McNuggets, and the Vanilla Cone.

McDonald’s often has McFlurry flavors that don’t make it to the U.S.

McDonald’s returns the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry

Because a new season has just begun, new seasonal menu items are starting to launch at various McDonald’s (MCD) locations across the globe.

The good news is that the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is back on the McDonald’s menu just in time for Easter and the Spring season. However, there’s a catch to this highly awaited announcement.

“With the price of eggs these days, a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is an absolute value…but the McDonald’s Easter Bunny is not visiting the States again this year! Unfortunately, this McFlurry is only at McDonald’s in Canada because apparently they don’t think we’d like this in the States,” the popular Snackolator Instagram page shared

The recipe is very simple.

“It’s their vanilla soft serve blended with Cadbury chocolate pieces and then Cadbury Creme Egg ‘fondan’ which is amazing!I have to say this is a perfect Easter flavor… and I’m not even the biggest Cadbury Creme Egg fan!”

The U.S., however, won’t be seeing this McFlurry, at least in 2025, as its being sold on a limited-time basis in Canada.

The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry features McDonald’s vanilla soft serve, blended with Cadbury chocolate pieces and Cadbury Creme Egg fondant to create this iconic dessert.

How McDonald’s selects its new menu additions

Just because McDonald’s launches a new menu item in one country doesn’t mean the chain can’t launch it anywhere else in the world. Hence, some exclusive menu items may overlap in certain locations, no matter how far they may be from each other or what continent they might belong to.

The decisions on where and when to launch limited-time menu items or even permanent additions depend on the supply chain, consumer demand, efficiency, and production costs, among other decisive factors. So, although McDonald’s may be an American chain, that doesn’t always mean that the U.S. will get the best and most desired menu items.

Although Cadbury is a UK-based brand, multiple companies own the rights to manufacture and sell this product in different parts of the world, including The Hershey Company, which manufactures it in the U.S. This makes it even more difficult to understand why Canada would get this seasonal menu item added to its menu over the U.S.

However, McDonald’s allegedly chose not to bring the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry to the U.S. because it doesn’t think there is enough demand for it, Snackolator claims (although he may be joking as many of his followers seem to highly want the McFlurry flavor in the U.S.).

