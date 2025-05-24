



The Snack Wrap’s promised return has kept fans alert for when it officially hits locations nationwide, since it’s still nowhere to be found on the McDonald’s menu.

💵💰 Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter 💵💰

Although the fan-favorite item has yet to be released in the U.S., the fast-food giant has already thought of ways to spin it around, making another major drop based on the Snack Wrap.

Related: McDonald’s menu adds experimental new items fans will love

The McDonald’s Snack Wrap was introduced nationwide in 2006 and quickly became popular among customers. However, due to operational difficulties, it was discontinued in 2016.

McDonald’s is building excitement for the return of Snack Wraps. Image Source: Chip East/Bloomberg via Getty Image

Snack Wraps return to the McDonald’s menu in 2025

The decision to remove this fan-favorite item devastated many customers, who begged the fast-food giant to bring it back to the menu.

After much pleading, McDonald’s (MCD) returned the Snack Wrap for a limited time across select locations nationwide in 2020, but by the end of that year, it had been banished once again.

Related: McDonald’s menu adds a brand new McFlurry

Five years later, McDonald’s announced during its fourth-quarter earnings call that it would return the popular Snack Wraps to its U.S. menu, along with other chicken-focused offerings. However, it didn’t provide a specific date for the nationwide relaunch.

McDonald’s posted on all its social media platforms in April the date “snack wraps 0x.14.2025” to build excitement for the highly anticipated release. This means the menu item could appear as soon as the 14th of June, July, August, or September of this year.

McDonald’s makes a breakfast version of the beloved Snack Wrap

Due to the popularity of the Snack Wrap in the U.S., McDonald’s decided to share this much-loved menu item with the rest of the world, but gave it an unexpected twist.

This week, McDonald’s launched the Crispy Mac ‘N Cheesy Wrap, which features a crispy mac and cheese patty, scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of chicken, ham, or sausage, all wrapped in a warm tortilla.

However, there’s another twist.

More Retail News:

New Oreo collab slays with ‘Only Murders’ star

Beloved local Italian restaurant closing after 58 years

Another fast-food burger chain is quietly closing locations

This creative breakfast wrap may look familiar to some, and that’s because it is. McDonald’s first introduced the Crispy Mac ‘N Cheesy Wrap in Singapore markets last June for a limited time, but removed it from the menu a few weeks later.

If eating mac and cheese for breakfast is too exotic, McDonald’s still offers its original Breakfast Wrap. This wrap features crispy hash browns, scrambled eggs, cheese, and either chicken, ham, or sausage, all wrapped in a warm tortilla.

To some, eating a burger without fries is almost criminal; this rule also applies to breakfast.

Because McDonald’s wants customers to enjoy all its food, including breakfast, just the way they want, it added another item in Singapore by launching the new Potato Pops, which are small, bite-sized fried potatoes, similar to tater tots.

The Crispy Mac ‘N Cheesy Wrap, original Breakfast Wrap, and Potato Pops are only available for breakfast at all participating McDonald’s Singapore locations, as stated on its website.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast