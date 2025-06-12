



While there was a time when fast food was considered an inexpensive way to eat, that’s hardly the case today.

If you can believe it, a Quarter Pounder meal from McDonald’s was only $5.39 back in 2014. Today, that same meal is more than $10 (it varies depending on what location you go to).

It’s not just McDonald’s that’s charging more to cruise through the drive-thru. Popeyes, Jimmy John’s, and Subway hiked their food prices 86%, 62%, and 39%, respectively, between 2014 and 2024, according to a FinanceBuzz study.

With costs rising everywhere and customers feeling uncertain about the economy in reaction to President Trump’s tariffs, many are pulling back from eating out and choosing to cook at home to save money.

Fast-food chains are feeling the bite of this shift in customer behavior. Even McDonald’s is not immune, despite being the reigning king of the fast food world. It reported its biggest same-store sales decline since 2020 during its Q1 earnings call this year.

Chains have responded by leaning into value menus and offering lower prices in their apps, encouraging loyal customers by offering them more deals.

McDonald’s is also working on new menu items that it hopes will bring in cost-weary customers, and it’s just announced a new one.

McDonald’s hopes to entice customers with this flashy tie-in. Image source: McDonald's

McDonald’s introduces a new limited-time drink

McDonald’s is hoping that the hype around the upcoming film “Jurassic World Rebirth” will help drum up some business.

It’s launching a new drink in the Japanese market in advance of the movie that is very Instagrammable. Called the McFizz, the drink is bright green and yellow and is served over ice or with a dollop of whipped cream on top.

The chain tweeted about the new drink on June 12, teasing that it will go on sale in its restaurants starting on June 18.

This is not McDonald’s first collaboration effort with the Jurassic Park franchise. In February of 2025, the chain announced that its Happy Meals would come packed with toys from the Netflix series “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory,” with a total of 10 different toys for kids to collect.

McDonald’s is facing new headwinds

In addition to McDonald’s concerning Q1 data, the fast-food chain took another blow this week when Redburn Atlantic downgraded McDonald’s from a buy to a sell rating.

Redburn analysts Chris Luyckx and Edward Lewis also predicted McDonald’s could see its losses deepen this year as customer behavior continues to shift.

“As more Americans turn to GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic to lose weight, McDonald’s could see as much as a $428 million annual impact to revenue, representing about 1% of system sales,” they wrote in a note.

In the meantime, McDonald’s is leaning into some unusual marketing in the U.S. market to make sure they stay on fans’ minds.

Its latest promotion to celebrate Grimace’s birthday culminates June 12 in a free party in Chicago featuring musical talent Loud Luxury and Myles O’Neal. The invite encourages attendees to “come dressed to impress in your best purple fit.”

