



For foodies and fast-food lovers alike, nothing is more intriguing than the release of a new menu item.

But what’s even more exciting is the return of a beloved fan favorite after a multi-year hiatus, and this latest one is surely one of the year’s most anticipated.

Over the last few years, fast-food chains have begun specializing in a single product as their main selling point to accelerate growth in record time.

Due to this trend and an emerging chicken craze among consumers, chicken-focused fast-food chains such as Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A started to gain traction in the industry, focusing on what they do best to dominate that specific market.

McDonald’s has provided a release date for a beloved chicken menu item. Image source: Bloomberg/Getty Images

McDonald’s creates a new team to focus on chicken-based menu items

As soon as McDonald’s (MCD) got wind of the success that this trend had brought to its competitors, it stated it would shift its focus to chicken-based menu items. It also teased the potential return of some fan favorites, the introduction of new items, and the testing of chicken-based products in select markets.

During a recent earnings call, McDonald’s revealed it would relaunch McCrispy Strips, a key ingredient in the popular Snack Wrap, and add other chicken-focused offerings.

“We’re excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026,” said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski.

Although at the time the company didn’t say when it would officially relaunch the McCrispy Strips, it did reveal that they will be available at most McDonald’s U.S. locations by the end of 2026, with a potential launch of the Snack Wrap and McCrispy Strips in unspecified international markets.

A month later, McDonald’s introduced three new global Category Management teams focused on beef, chicken, and beverages/desserts to further specialize innovation within its food products.

These teams were created to keep up with emerging trends, allowing the company to stay competitive and continue gaining market share.

McDonald’s gives an official return date for the McCrispy Chicken Strips

After months of anticipation, a nationwide release date has finally been unveiled for the launch of McCrispy Strips.

As reported by the food blogger @Snackolator on Instagram, the McCrispy Strips are currently offered at some locations and will become available at all U.S. McDonald’s stores on April 29. But that’s not all, because also set to drop is a new Creamy Chili Dip to drench the chicken strips in.

Although a few days still remain before the McCrispy Strips and new dip hit the nationwide market, both items have already been listed on the McDonald’s online menu. The chicken strips will be available in three- and four-count, and the sauce can be enjoyed on any food item.

This latest relaunch could mean an official release date for the Snack Wrap may also be revealed sooner than expected.

