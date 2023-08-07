McFarlane Toys is expanding its Batman ’66 action figure line with cool new heroes, villains, and variants. I’m a big fan of this line of retro figures and the new ones include a 1966-style Superman, a vintage-style Robot Batman, Lord Death Man, and, of course, The Joker.

Check out the images of the figures below and let us know what you think! If you want to purchase the figures they will cost you $17.99. If you want to pick up the collection for yourself, click here and if you buy we’ll earn a little commission.

McFarlane will also rerelease the classic Batman and Robin, along with their Batmobile. All figures in the line are 6-inch scale.