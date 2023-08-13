Conor McGregor called out KSI for a bare-knuckle fight moments after Anthony Joshua brutally knocked out Robert Helenius on Saturday night (12 August).

AJ caught his opponent with a big right hand in the seventh round to suddenly end the fight – and “Notorious” wasted no time stepping into the ring at the O2 Arena.

“Greatness don’t rush… big congrats to AJ, big congrats to Eddie [Hearn]” McGregor said, acknowledging the result, before turning his attentions elsewhere.

“I know your mate KSI is in the crowd and he couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg-boxing factory. If he wants to get in here, I’ll give him a final yoke, bare-knuckle if you want.”