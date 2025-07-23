MDA Space is now on the UK Moonlight Team working towards developing a communication satellite system around the moon.

As exploration of the moon increases, including with the return of humans as early as April next year on the Artemis II mission, communication assets around the moon will have to increase.

The UK Moonlight Team includes the UK Space Agency, a major contributor to the project, and is led by Viasat, a leader in satellite communications.

In turn, the UK Moonlight Team is part of the European Space Agencies (ESA) Moonlight program. That program was developed to create “a lunar orbiting Navigation and Communication system that will greatly enhance combined navigation and communications services for European and international missions both on the surface of the Moon and in lunar orbit.” ESA’s Moonlight program lead is Italy’s Telespazio.

In the news release, Viasat states that the Moonlight communications system is being targeted with “an initial capability by 2028 and full operations by 2030” and “will act as a data highway on and around the Moon, and between Earth and the Moon.”

Eventually the system will support “a future ‘lunar economy’ with more frequent and longer scientific and human missions, space tourism, and even manufacturing programs leveraging rare materials found on the lunar surface.”

Yasrine Ibnyahya, Vice President of Innovation, Viasat, said, “Moonlight is among the most exciting and ambitious projects being undertaken right now and will support future generations of space exploration. Our participation builds on our heritage of providing commercial satellite services and delivering highly innovative satellite programs, but to get there we’ll need an ecosystem of experts all working together alongside the European and UK Space Agencies to make it happen. The UK, home to our International Business Headquarters, is an ideal place for us to lead the charge.”

Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA Space, added, “MDA Space and our team in the UK are proud to be helping shape the future of lunar exploration through critical communications technologies that will enable the next wave of commercial and institutional missions. This milestone builds on our deep heritage in space infrastructure and reflects our growing capabilities in the UK. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Viasat and SSTL as we define this vital system.”

