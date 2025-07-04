MDA Space made two announcements this week. In the first (June 30) they announced a contract extension with the Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to provide “continuous maritime satellite surveillance data and analytics services for dark vessel detection.” In the other (July 2), they announced the closing of the acquisition of SatixFy Communications Ltd.

Dark vessel detection

MDA was first awarded a contract in 2023 to help provide DFO data services in its fight of illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing.

MDA said it “utilizes Maritime Insights™, a satellite information service that enables nations to monitor the activity in and around their maritime economic zones, to deliver maritime services to DFO’s Dark Vessel Detection program. Using multiple space-based sensors and leveraging AI-based intelligence for vessel detection, statistical voyage prediction, and analysis of fishing behaviours, Maritime Insights™ fuses synthetic aperture radar from MDA RADARSAT-2 with data from optical, radio frequency (RF), automatic identification systems (AIS) and vessel monitoring systems (VMS) to counter the sophisticated and deceptive techniques employed by actors conducting illegal operations on the ocean surface.”

In the amended agreement MDA will be able to provide additional data and services from its next-generation Earth observation constellation MDA CHORUS, scheduled to come online in mid-2026.

Image credit: SatixFy.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. acquisition closed

Although MDA had to increase its offer to SatixFy to secure the acquisition, the deal is now closed.

SatixFy Communications – an Israeli company – provides satellite communication solutions based on in-house-designed chipsets.

The increased offer came after a rival bidder emerged for the purchase, the companies announced Tuesday (May 20).

The third party, who was not disclosed, came forward during a 45-day “go-shop” period that expired May 16. SatixFy had contacted 75 entities through its financial advisor, TD Securities, as part of the merger agreement to determine outside interest in making an acquisition proposal, according to an MDA statement.

With the deal closed, Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space said, “We are pleased to officially welcome the SatixFy team to MDA Space. With the successful completion of the acquisition, our combined team will continue to deliver differentiated technology to further reinforce our satellite systems strategy and competitive advantage as demand for software-defined digital satellite solutions continues to grow.”

MDA said “SatixFy’s operations and full technology portfolio will be integrated into the Satellite Systems business area of MDA Space.”

Related