MDA Space received $60 million for the next phase of the Canadian government’s River-class Destroyer Project (RCD), formerly known as the Canadian Surface Combatant project.

In March the government announced that Irving Shipbuilding Inc. had been awarded the implementation contract for the RCD. The value of the initial contract is $8 billion (including taxes) and is “intended to fund the first 6 years of construction.”

MDA is on a “combat management system design and integration team” lead by Lockheed Martin Canada that also includes “CAE, L3 Harris, Ultra, BAE and others.”

MDA said the contracts “are for the delivery and integration of sensor systems for the first three ships that improve situational awareness and protect the ships against laser and optical guided threats.” The RCD sensors are being designed and developed in Richmond, Halifax, and Brampton.

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space said, “As a headquartered Canadian company and a long-term trusted mission partner to Canada’s Department of National Defence, MDA Space is proud to work with Canada’s world-leading defence industrial base to deliver next generation naval sensors for the River-class Destroyer program. We value our role in helping to deliver this important fleet and capability to the Royal Canadian Navy and look forward to seeing these ships launched and operationalized in the years ahead.”

