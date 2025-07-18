At the UK Space Conference in Manchester MDA Space UK’s SkyPhi mission has received funding from the European Space Agency (ESA) ARTES program and the UK Space Agency (UKSA).

MDA said in their news release that the ESA ARTES (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) and UKSA funding would “enable regenerative 5G direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communications from low Earth orbit (LEO).” Meanwhile the UKSA said was designed to “to push the boundaries of satellite-based 5G and 6G systems.”

MDA said its UK office will be the prime and “will lead phases A and B of the mission in collaboration with UK-based mission partners CGI and Open Cosmos, combining proven strengths in satellite platforms and operations, secure communications, network integration, and advanced payload systems.”

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space said, “The selection of SkyPhi and MDA Space UK, supported by our strong UK-based team of industry partners, recognises the depth of talent and innovation resident in the UK space sector. Our mission at MDA Space is to turn the proven into the possible, and with the support of the UK Space Agency and ESA, we’re putting that goal in motion and advancing a bold vision for satellite-enabled 5G services and the industrial base of the UK space industry.”

Dr. Craig Brown, Director of Investment at the UK Space Agency added, “This pioneering project led by MDA Space represents the kind of innovation the UK space sector needs to maintain its competitive edge. By starting the development of an end-to-end 5G direct-to-device satellite communications system with a LEO satellite and UK-based ground infrastructure, the project is placing the UK as a leader in new satellite technologies. The collaboration between MDA Space, CGI and Open Cosmos demonstrates the power of partnership in solving complex technical challenges.”

SkyPhi wasn’t the only project funded by the UKSA. In total, funding for four projects was announced totalling £4.5 million ($8.3). Others receiving funding included:

Orbit Fab’s Radical project is focused on developing in-orbit refuelling systems for telecommunications satellites;

SSTL’s lunar communications system will enable deep-space communications capabilities and;

Viasat’s hybrid GEO-LEO network is designed to provide global 5G Direct-to-Device coverage.

