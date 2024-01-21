Nice guys finish last, but “Mean Girls” are first at the box office.

The musical teen comedy raked in $3.25 million on its second Friday in theaters, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo.

The reboot, which The Observer called “vapid, tasteless and monumentally stupid,” is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which was inspired by the 2004 teen comedy starring Lindsay Lohan.

“The Beekeeper,” which was in first place last Friday, flew down to second, with $2.445 million in sales.

This weekend, the Jason Statham action thriller is projected to enjoy a three-day estimate of $8.4 million in earnings, according to Variety.







“The Beekeeper” enjoyed $2.445 million in sales. Sky / SWNS

The rom-com “Anyone But You,” which debuted in December, moved down a notch to third, with $1.74 million in sales.

It is slated to see a weekend total of $5.4 million, which would make its total domestic earnings $64.2 million through Sunday.







Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in a scene from “Anyone But You.” ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The sweetness is wafting away for ‘Wonka,” which tumbled down a spot to No. 4 this Friday, with $1.545 million in sales.

“Migration” flew into fifth place, with a $1.11 million-dollar take.