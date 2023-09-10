Elon Musk confirmed in his new biography that he and Grimes welcomed their third son and named him Techno Mechanicus. While fans tried to look for the meaning behind it, some thought it was related to the Warhammer game.

Grimes and Elon Musk have kept their relationship fairly private over the years. However, they always made headlines for the unique name they decided to give their kids. Recently, the pair shocked social media when it was revealed that they welcomed a third child secretly. Following this, the Tesla owner confirmed the name of his son on Twitter.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Meaning behind Techno Mechanicus explored

As per the report, Techo could refer to electronic music that is categorized by steady rhythm. This would not come as a shock as Grimes is a musician. Meanwhile, the second part of the name is reportedly derived from the Greek term mechanic.

While the combination depicts Elon and Grimes’ personalities perfectly, some Warhammer 40,000 fans are convinced that the video game could have had an influence on the selection of the name.

A Reddit user noted: “It’s all from Warhammer 40,000. The Adeptus Mechanicus are a faction within the Imperium of Man.” Another further explained: “They are a race that believes in “the greater good” and employ the use of all alien species who wish to join and fight for this “greater good.”

How many kids does Elon Musk have?

Elon has 11 children after welcoming a third one with Grimes. The Twitter owner has six children with his ex-wife, Justine Musk. After marrying in 2000, the couple welcomed their first child in 2002. However, he tragically passed away at ten weeks old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Following this, the pair welcomed twins, Griffin and Vivien in 2004 and later, welcomed triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Later, in 2020, Elon and Grimes welcomed their son, X Æ A-XII. In 2022, they confirmed the news about becoming parents for the second time and revealed their daughter’s name as Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

The same year it was revealed that Elon also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

Social media users react to Techno Mechanicus’ name

After the news about the name was confirmed, it did not take long for social media users to react to the same. One person said: “Wait, Techno Mechanius is real? I seriously thought that was a joke. What is wrong with these people? What is wrong with him?”

Another added: “Ngl Techno Mechanius is honestly such a dope name for a baby.” “Techno Mechanius is a great name for a character in Detroit to become human,” read another comment.

“Sounds like a transformer name,” said one more. As of now, neither Elon nor Grimes have revealed the meaning behind their choice.