The Iranian Embassy in Madrid has categorically denied reports that claimed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was sentenced to the corporal punishment ’99 lashes’, the meaning of which we have explained below.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes in the world, and when he was greeting one of his devoted fans, painter Fatemeh Hamami, the special moment between them was subject to rumors that led to many believing the footballer was sentenced to “adultery”, but there’s no truth to it.

Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Meaning of ’99 lashes’ punishment

Refworld describes “lashes” as corporal punishment. It entails a sharp slap or strike with a rope or a whip, based on the definition of an official of the US Committee for Refugees, which states that these are designated for “particular offenses, which are enumerated in Iran’s Islamic penal code.”

Touching a married woman is said to be considered adultery in Iranian law, and whoever is found guilty will receive 99 lashes as punishment.

Several news outlets relayed claims from Iran that Ronaldo was subject to the above punishment after some lawyers there took offense to a picture of him with a female fan.

It was also claimed he couldn’t set foot in Iran again and if he did, the authorities would arrest him and “force him to serve a sentence,” as per the Daily Mail.

Iran embassy denies reports about Cristiano Ronaldo

The Iranian Embassy in Madrid has ‘categorically denied’ claims that Ronaldo has been sentenced to 99 lashes for posing with a fan.

The statement read: “We strongly deny the issuance of any sentence against any international athlete in Iran.

“It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to Iran on September 18 and 19 to play in an official soccer match and was very well received by the people and the authorities.”

“His sincere and humane meeting with Fatemeh Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country’s sports authorities.”

Fatemeh wanted to give Cristiano a picture she had specially made for him when they met in Dubai last month.

The Portuguese superstar is believed to have gifted her a signed shirt and then posed for a picture. Fatemeh, who is reportedly “85 per cent paralysed” sat in a wheelchair while Ronaldo stood behind her.

Ronaldo is said to have hugged Fatemeh and ‘kissed her on the cheek’, which is the reason behind all the reports. However, the Iranian embassy has completely denied it now, and that should be the end of all the rumors.