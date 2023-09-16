Doja Cat dropped a new track called Balut, and the unusual name of the song has made fans curious about its meaning.

Doja Cat‘s forthcoming album, Scarlet, is set to drop on September 22. Ahead of its release, the singer has revealed several tracks from her next installment. Today, we will look at the lyrics and meaning of Balut.

Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Meaning of Doja Cat’s Balut

The title of the track Balut is derived from a dish of the same name popular in the Phillippines. Balut is made of a fertilized developing egg embryo, which is boiled and eaten from the shell directly.

While the song from Scarlet has only taken the name of the dish, its lyrics are raunchy and seem to navigate the successful life of a typical boss lady.

Vulture describes Balut as a “laid-back outro track” believed to be inspired by the ’90s. We will not be mentioning the complete lyrics of the song as the language used in it is explicit.

Fans go gaga over the new song

Fans are in love with the catchy tune and lyrics of Balut, with many of them asking for more songs similar to the latest drop.

One fan wrote: “Doja Cat’s Balut makes me feel so damn powerful! Love the track.”

Another fan said: “Doja Cat snapped on Balut. My new favorite song. I don’t care what anyone says.”

“We would love Lil Kim on the Balut remix. That’s my favorite song right now!.”

Scarlet’s tracklist

Scarlet will consist of 15 tracks in total and apparently, there isn’t a single feature on the album. The 2023 release follows Doja’s Planet Her from 2021.

Three of the songs from the album – Woman, Need to Know, and Kiss Me More – made it to Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 hits.

The newly-released single Paint The Town Red from Scarlet also found itself on Billboard Hot 100’s No. 1 on September 12.

Below is the complete tracklist: