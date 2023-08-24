Eating a plant-based diet can have numerous benefits, both for your health and the environment. So, whether you’re aiming for one meat-free meal a day or eating a completely vegetarian diet, our meat-free meal plan has you covered. We’ve included a variety of plant-based foods, plus eggs and dairy for their contribution of important nutrients like vitamins B12 and D, as well as minerals like calcium and iodine.

If one or two family members need convincing, our spinach & feta cannelloni will be sure to win them over – this deliciously creamy dish makes a great midweek supper. Nourishing and tasty, our creamy greens pot pie will pack in three of your five-a-day, and is a comforting meal.

We know cooking for a family can be tricky, which is why we’ve included some all-time favourites, like our veggie fajitas, as well as new recipes that are likely to become go-to dinners, like our squash & halloumi flatbreads with sweet chilli beetroot jam. When family life is hectic, recipes that can be prepped ahead and frozen make all the difference, so take the pressure off with our roasted aubergine & tomato curry or mushroom bolognese.