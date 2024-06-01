





Mechanic David Long, known as Car Wizard on YouTube, recently published a video naming the six most reliable used cars you can buy for under $10,000. Long classified each of his choices as “no-brainer buys,” telling viewers, “These cars are cars you can buy with confidence.”

1. Buick LeSabre (manufactured 2000–2005)

LeSabres get 30 miles per gallon on the highway, and most of their parts are extremely common and easy to replace. It costs between $2,000–$5,000 and has a lifetime of 300,000–400,000 miles.

Long recommends buying the models produced between 2000 and 2005, but notes that all models are extremely durable.

2. Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra (man. 1999–2006)

“These can have a manual transmission, or you can get them in automatic, and four-by-four [or] a two-wheel drive,” Long explained. “Those are up to you [and] what you’re looking for.”

Used models retail for $5,000–$10,000.

3. Lexus RX 350 (man. 2004–2009)

Similar to LeSabres, the RX 350 gets 30 MPG with a 3.3 V6 or a 3.5 V6 engine. They’re slightly more expensive, though, retailing between $5,000–$10,000.

4. Ford Crown Victoria (man. 1998–2012)

“These cars are the epitome of bulletproof. They are dead reliable,” Long raved. “Ford really hit the nail on the head. They really hit the bull’s eye here when they built a car that was reliable, comfortable, and easy to maintain.”

However, Long specified, despite having a “4.6 V8 and an automatic transmission,” the formerly ubiquitous cop cars are “not fuel efficient.” Still, they get 25 MPG on the highway and will last a total of 300,000–400,000 miles. Additionally, spare parts are “very plentiful and very cheap.”

5. Lexus LS 400 (man. 1996–2000)

“There’s so many still on the road. They are literally tanks,” Long explained. “They are built beyond extremely reliable. They have a world-renowned level of reliability.”

The LS 400 gets 25–27 MPG on the highway, though spare parts for this car can be a “little bit more expensive because it’s a Toyota.”

They retail for $5,000–$10,000, though most are closer to $10K. Still, long contends it’s a great bargain. “They knocked it out of the park with the LS 400. You can’t go wrong with that one.”

6. Toyota Highlander (man. 2001–2007)

According to Long, Highlanders are “very fuel efficient,” getting 25-30 MPG with a 2.44-cylinder, three-liter V6 engine. They have a lifetime mileage of 300,000, and are particularly spacious with three rows of seating. They, too, retail between $5,000–$10,000.