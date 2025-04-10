





Texas-based healthcare data analytics company MedeAnalytics announced it is collaborating with fellow healthcare data analytics firms Socially Determined and Mathematica. The companies launched “Social Risk Insights, Measures and Outcomes,” a program built on the MedeAnalytics Heath Fabric platform launched earlier this month. Health Fabric, which is on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, allows “organizations to unify and leverage disparate sources and optimize existing infrastructure,” according to MedeAnalytics. In a statement, MedeAnalytics said the partnership aims to “modernize the measurement, validation and financial impact of social determinants of health (SDOH) interventions.” The partnership combines assets of all three companies, including Socially Determined’s SocialScape platform, which provides information on how social risk impacts individuals; MedeAnalytics Health Fabric; and Mathematica’s Managed Action, which brings financial and health outcomes to organizations. MedeAnalytics is a healthcare data analytics company for providers, payers and employers that assists with value-based care, revenue cycle management, payer operations and employer benefits. In addition to Heath Fabric, the company’s platforms include Managed Action, which drives information to workflow tools from data dashboards; Data Science Factory, which helps automate workflows, find anomalies and evaluate risk; and Integrated Analytics, which assists healthcare organizations in integrating clinical, financial and operational data. Socially Determined offers payers, providers and life sciences organizations an analytics platform that gives them data insights into social risk factors. The company’s data offers insights into social determinants of health, such as access to food, housing and transportation. Mathematica’s focus areas include collaborating with Medicaid and Medicare programs on policy and market conditions; a human services offering that evaluates the efficacy of home visiting programs and behavioral interventions; and its global division, which partners with more than 50 countries on workforce development, health and nutrition. “It’s a strategic imperative in today’s healthcare landscape to leverage SDOH insights, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this revolution,” Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics, said in a statement. “By integrating social determinants of health into a new social risk insights solution, we’re continuing our managed action mission of not just analyzing data. We’re transforming the data into actionable, actuarially verified intervention opportunities that produce hard dollar ROI.” Trenor Williams, CEO of Socially Determined, said that the healthcare system is increasingly more accountable for outcomes and disease progression, 80% of which are driven by social causes. “By embedding our social risk intelligence into a financial impact framework validated by Mathematica and deployed through MedeAnalytics, we enable healthcare organizations to directly measure and manage the ROI of social interventions at scale,” Williams said in a statement. THE LARGER TREND In 2024, Socially Determined and Uber Health partnered to provide better access to food and prescription delivery and transportation services by leveraging social determinants of health analytics. Using Socially Determined’s analytics, Uber Health helped beneficiaries of Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and commercial insurance by expediting transportation, same-day prescription deliveries and access to grocery and over-the-counter essentials. Uber leveraged patient benefit data and payers’ eligibility files to help coordinate benefits via services covered by the beneficiary’s insurance plan. In 2023, Socially Determined partnered with Datavant to provide life sciences companies with data on social risk drivers to enhance health equity and patient outcomes. Datavant is a data-sharing technology company for providers and life science companies that facilitates secure health data exchange across its ecosystem. In 2022, Socially Determined secured a $26 million Series B funding round led by Questa Capital. Other participants in the raise included existing investors LRVHealth, OSF Healthcare, Ziegler Link-Age Funds and HealthWorx. The company wrapped up its $11.1 million Series A funding round in early 2020.