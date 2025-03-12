The Screening Features the Documentary’s Co-Director, Acclaimed Indigenous Journalist Brandi Morin

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – Tomorrow, Wednesday March 12, 2025, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Environmental Defence will host a screening of the documentary Killer Water at Innis College, 2 Sussex Avenue, Toronto. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the documentary’s co-director, acclaimed Indigenous journalist Brandi Morin. The screening will be preceded by a reception and an opening by Cathy Walker.

Killer Water, by award-winning journalist Brandi Morin and filmmaker Geordie Day delves deep into the heart of the environmental crisis that plagues the Alberta oil sands, to uncover hidden truths that have long been ignored. Through stunning visuals and powerful narratives, Morin and Day take viewers on a journey through Fort Chipewyan that highlights the injustices faced by the Indigenous community living in the shadow of this industrial development.

WHAT: Killer Water Documentary Reception, Screening and Discussion

WHERE: Innis College, 2 Sussex Avenue, Toronto

WHEN: Wednesday March 12, 2025. Reception 6:30 pm, Opening by Cathy Walker, 7:30 pm, Screening 7:45 pm, Discussion 8:45 pm

WHO: Brandi Morin, award-winning Indigenous journalist and co-director of Killer Water

Aliénor Rougeot, Senior Program Manager, Climate and Energy, Environmental Defence

ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE (environmentaldefence.ca): Environmental Defence is a leading Canadian environmental advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.

– 30 –

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

Allen Braude, Environmental Defence, media@environmentaldefence.ca