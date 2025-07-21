TUESDAY 22 JULY — The future of deep sea mining will be a focus for world leaders this week as the International Seabed Authority (ISA) Assembly kicked in Kingston, Jamaica overnight (11pm AEST). Delegates, including from the Pacific and Australia, will discuss deep sea mining for the first time since The Metals Company (TMC) submitted the first-ever application to commercially mine the international seabed.



During the Council meeting which ended overnight, governments responded to the application by launching an investigation into whether mining contractors, including TMC’s subsidiaries Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) and Tonga Offshore Mining Limited (TOML), are complying with contractual obligations to act in accordance with the international legal framework. The Council has ended with a clear signal that this industry will not get international approval anytime soon.

Rae Bainteiti, Pacific Political Coordinator at Greenpeace Australia Pacific © Greenpeace / Bianca Vitale

Rae Bainteiti, Pacific Political Coordinator at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said from the ISA in Kingston:

“Despite industry pressure reaching fever pitch, governments have sent a clear signal that the deep sea mining industry will not get international approval any time soon.

“As more delegations arrive to attend the ISA Assembly meeting, they’ll be met by a rising tide of voices — from scientists, Pacific communities, businesses, and concerned citizens — all saying the same thing: deep sea mining is a dangerous gamble we cannot afford. For generations, Indigenous knowledge has taught us that the ocean is not just a resource—it is a sacred, living system central to Pacific identity and survival. We have always known that disturbing the seabed threatens the balance of life in ways science is only beginning to understand. The only responsible way forward at the ISA is a global moratorium.”

