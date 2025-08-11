The corporate media is suggesting that President Donald Trump and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) are responsible for rising electricity prices rather than the aggressive green energy policies of Democrats and former President Joe Biden, who himself presided over a major spike in prices. [emphasis, links added]

Several major corporate media outlets have linked Trump’s OBBBA to climbing energy prices, despite data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing that electricity bills were already on the rise, shooting up during the middle of the Biden administration.

Energy experts, grid watchdogs, and operators have long warned that the Biden-era green energy push threatens grid security and drives up electricity costs, as power demand also surges from the booming artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The BBB will make more baseload power possible by discouraging utilities from adding more unreliable and pointlessly expensive wind and solar.

“Electricity prices have been increasing since the grid became burdened with unreliable and expensive wind and solar. The problem has recently worsened as electricity demand has increased because of the explosion in AI-driven data center energy needs that wind and solar just can’t meet,” Steve Milloy, senior policy fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Demand will likely continue to increase and will only be satisfied by more fossil fuel and nuclear baseload power. The BBB will make more baseload power possible by discouraging utilities from adding more unreliable and pointlessly expensive wind and solar.”

Electricity prices are projected to rise 13% nationally from 2022 to 2025, and power consumption is expected to hit a record high in the next several years, according to EIA data.

After years of stagnation, power demand is soaring as AI data centers and the reindustrialization of the U.S. drive demand, according to the EIA and energy experts.

Energy infrastructure continues to age and be phased out without adequate replacements, according to the grid’s watchdog, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).

Years of Biden pushing for green energy technology like wind and solar, while imposing strict regulations on the oil, gas, and coal industries, have helped destabilize the power grid, energy experts explained to the DCNF previously.

Utility bills are surging in some regions of the country more than others, with several states facing the most crippling electricity bills and unstable power grids mandating green energy transitions and leaning left.

Illinois is in an energy crisis—and you’re paying the price.

⁰Some small businesses are seeing electric bills hit $4,500/month. Working families are being stretched to the breaking point. In my latest op-ed, I lay out what’s driving these outrageous costs—and what we can do to… pic.twitter.com/rRBU1sowkc — Adam Niemerg (@adamniemerg) August 1, 2025

Though several grid operators, watchdogs, and energy sector experts have linked Democrats’ climate agenda to reliability issues and rising energy prices, legacy media outlets are still gunning to blame Trump for the projected electricity price hikes.

CNN recently reported that electricity costs are rising under Trump and that Congressional Democrats and left-leaning groups are zeroing in on the issue ahead of the midterms.

“We know that this issue of rising utility bills is top of mind for voters, and we know Republicans voted to raise their utility bills,” Alex Witt, a senior advisor for Accountability Campaigns at Climate Power, told CNN. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure they pay the political price for that.”

Politico’s E&E News wrote that Arizona is bracing for the impact of the OBBBA while electricity costs continue to rise, though two utilities — UniSource and Arizona Public Service (APS) — told the publication that they were not sure if the OBBBA would spike energy costs, and that they were not planning on raising their rates.

APS also announced this week that it ditched its plan to pursue a 100% reliance on green energy technology by 2050, given concerns over the power grid’s reliability and impacts on customers’ utility bills.

To be clear, there are analyses suggesting the OBBB could lead to higher energy prices. But those impacts would not be present until likely the 2030s, if they materialize at all. The rising prices today should be connected to the root causes. The actual ones. — Steve Everley (@saeverley) August 5, 2025

“The rising prices today should be connected to the root causes. The actual ones,” Senior Manager of FTI Consulting Steve Everley wrote on X. “For what it’s worth, two utilities recently said there are no indications of any price impacts from OBBBA and no plans to raise rates.”

Natural gas bans and a forced and rushed energy transition have been linked to higher energy costs, according to NERC and energy sector experts.

Many states in New England are burdened by high energy costs, a region of the country that has cracked down on natural gas pipelines and imposed strict clean energy mandates.

