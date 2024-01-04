Jan. 3, 2024 – Losing weight and eating healthier aren’t at the very top of the list of 2024 New Year’s resolutions, at least according to one survey. Saving money is, cited by 59% of more than 400 respondents. But 47% said eating healthier was a resolution, and 35% picked losing weight.

Guidance for both goals is just out from U.S. News & World Report, which issued its 14th annual ranking of the best diet plans today.

The Mediterranean diet, with an emphasis on overall diet quality rather than a single food group or nutrient, swept the categories. It won in the category of Best Diets Overall, along with Best Diets for Diabetes, Best Heart-Healthy Diets, Easiest Diets to Follow, Best Diets for Bone and Joint Health, Best Family-Friendly Diets, and Best Diets for Healthy Eating.

It wasn’t a surprise to Gretel Schueller, MA, managing editor of health at U.S. News. “Science continues to support it,” she said of the eating plan, which focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, herbs, and spices. The diet can also be adapted to any cuisine, she said. “You can do a Japanese version. You can do a vegan version.”