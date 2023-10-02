



Article content NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX: MDNWF) (“Mednow” or the “Company“) announces that Benjamin Ferdinand has stepped down as CFO to pursue other opportunities.

Article content “On behalf of the board of directors and the management team, I thank Ben for his positive contributions to Mednow and wish him continued success in his future endeavours,” said Ali Reyhany, founder and CEO of Mednow.

Article content About Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX: MDNWF) Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart system that packages prescriptions in easy to use daily dose packs, each labelled with the date and time of the next dose. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231001798074/en/ Contacts Investor Relations:

Neha Nisar

[email protected]

