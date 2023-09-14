Meek Mill has copped a brand new Maybach just days after Rick Ross did while one-upping his former MMG label boss.

On Wednesday (September 13), the Philly rapper took to TikTok to showcase himself adding a new whip to his fleet of exotic cars — the first delivery ever of Virgil’s Haute Voiture Maybach to the East Coast.

The Maybach Haute Voiture is the ultimate luxury vehicle with a blue and tan exterior and extravagant white interior accented by a pattern mimicking the blue-tan on the outside. The Mercedes S-Class was the brainchild of the late Virgil Abloh’s Project Maybach.

Meek Mill posted a highlight reel recapping his day picking up the Haute Voiture at the Mercedes dealership, which appears to be soundtracked by an unreleased song that finds Meek referencing Virgil.

“Louis Virgil got the soft fabric/ Virgil Maybach looking like it got some Timbs on it/ Equity on the back and then in the front I want M’s on it,” he raps.

Find both clips of the luxury whip below:

Mercedes Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener added in a statement about the car: “The intricate features and exclusive design elements are what makes the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture one of the most extravagant models we ever created – it represents Sophisticated Luxury in its purest form.”

Meek’s purchase comes only hours after Rick Ross took to social media to show off his custom gray cement Maybach with a cherry red interior.

“It’s made it here baby, it’s made it here,” the MMG honcho said in a relieved tone. “One of one. One of one. One of one. Ya’ll see that in the middle. Come on now. It’s the biggest.”

He continued: “It’s the biggest. Come on now. It’s never been done. See that? Never been. One time for Champion Motoring. They made it happen. It’s the biggest. It’s never been done. It’s the V-12.”

On the music side, Rozay and Meek Mill were spotted in the studio together last month where they teased some new sounds.

“MEEK X ROZAY SOUNDS…. I know I know it’s gonna drop [face with steam from nose emoji],” Meek Mill promised in the post’s caption.