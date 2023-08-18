Meek Mill has lambasted record labels for being alleged culture vultures and stealing from artists they sign.

The Dream Chasers boss took to Threads on Thursday (August 17) where he went off on record labels and how executives conduct business by allegedly taking advantage of artists who don’t know any better in a fiery rant.

“It’s almost to a point where we are going to aim artists and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions,” he began. “Fuck these labels; They operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date.

“Lawyers working with corporations [mentally] challenging young kids with business they can’t understand, taking all the benefits… IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH N-GGAS IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING.”

Meek continued: “We catch y’all stealing we in the streets with it fuck it I been had my life on the line in the streets. If we gon make life about something, let’s stand on something worth it. “IF YOU BEEN TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF BY PEOPLE THAT YOU WOULD REALLY MAKE CRY TAP IN THIS GOTTA STOP. I’ll die for this or I’ll go to jail but take from me shidddddd lol this is for all cultures eating off black murder and poverty without giving back taking advantage. Til my last breath.”

Meek then took to his Instagram Story where he alluded to grappling with the struggle of confronting label executives for allegedly cheating him out of cash but doing so without turning to violence of street tactics.

“Real killers and robber know they would die if they touched me… but I’m letting business people take what’s mines idk mannnm I don’t really know how to handle this one … I’m off the net,” he wrote.

The Philly rapper hasn’t been one to mince his words while targeting the major label system since going the independent route.

He added in a separate post: “Business people trying to treat me mentally slow is my biggest challenge… Sometimes I really want to show them how I really make people pay for trying me… Because they play a lot of mental games… but the games we play are too extreme for them.”

The Shade Room reposted Meek’s threats and Waka Flocka Flame hopped into the comment section to provide some words of wisdom.

“All this mean is it’s time to hire professionals with experience on god been here before…. nobody can cheat a man that never signed a paper.. you got this brada,” he wrote.