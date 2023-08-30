Meek Mill has issued a plea online for his aunt who recently encountered some complications with her breathing.

Taking to Threads on Tuesday (August 29), the Philly native instructed fans in or near the University of Pennsylvania to assist.

“My aunt just called my crying saying she can’t breathe from complications and she not even that old,” he began. “she need treatment in university of penn her name Tanika Nicholas help her please if you can!!! Til we get her help!”

Fans in the comments expressed their concern, with one person noting the difficulties of racial bias in the healthcare system.

“This is sad, because I thought this was poor people problems that just so happened to intersect with the racial biases that black peoples face in medical care,” they wrote. “But nope, guess it don’t matter how much money you got…”

They continued: “also @meekmill bro if they are taking her blood and need her liver and kidney numbers, tell the staff to REMOVE the black curve. (There is a racial curve they put on black people because the medical industry still believes that our systems operate differently).”

Of course, at least one troll had something to say, with another person writing: “If she can’t breath, how did she talk to you, do you have any first aid training?”

The rapper has not yet responded to anyone and has since gone on to post about other topics as of this writing.

Always vocal on social media, Meek Mill recently lambasted record labels for being alleged culture vultures and stealing from artists they sign.

The Dream Chasers boss took to Threads earlier this month where he went off on record labels and how executives conduct business by allegedly taking advantage of artists who don’t know any better in a fiery rant.

“It’s almost to a point where we are going to aim artists and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions,” he began. “Fuck these labels; They operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date.

“Lawyers working with corporations [mentally] challenging young kids with business they can’t understand, taking all the benefits… IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH N-GGAS IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING.”

Meek continued: “We catch y’all stealing we in the streets with it fuck it I been had my life on the line in the streets. If we gon make life about something, let’s stand on something worth it.

“IF YOU BEEN TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF BY PEOPLE THAT YOU WOULD REALLY MAKE CRY TAP IN THIS GOTTA STOP. I’ll die for this or I’ll go to jail but take from me shidddddd lol this is for all cultures eating off black murder and poverty without giving back taking advantage. Til my last breath.”

Meek then took to his Instagram Story where he alluded to grappling with the struggle of confronting label executives for allegedly cheating him out of cash but doing so without turning to violence of street tactics.

“Real killers and robber know they would die if they touched me… but I’m letting business people take what’s mines idk mannnm I don’t really know how to handle this one … I’m off the net,” he wrote.