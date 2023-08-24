Meek Mill has revealed the most he’s ever spent on a single pair of shoes, but clarified he doesn’t usually spend a lot of cash on his fashion.

The comments were made in an interview with Got Sole at its annual convention, and the Dreamchasers leader said that while he spent thousands of dollars on a pair of shoes, he often tries not to get too carried away with clothes.

“I think like $5,000,” Meek said when asked to list the price. “Only one time. My style is not spending a lot. The way I am I might buy a new pair of sneaks — I will ride an ATV in a pair of Louis Airforces the first day.”

Check out the interview below:

The “Dreams And Nightmares” rapper isn’t the first lyricist to drop serious stacks on some new shoes, let alone Louis Vuitton Nike’s. Longtime sneakerhead French Montana said last year that he once dropped $200,000 on a rare pair of Louis Vuitton X Nike Air Force 1 – which have been hailed as the rarest pair of sneakers in the world.

They were first seen at Virgil Abloh‘s last Louis Vuitton runway show in summer 2021 before he succumbed to a rare form of cancer months later.

“Finally found em 200k 100k a shoe Appreciate u my guy @yancokicks,” French wrote in his Instagram Story at the time as he unboxed the shoes.

As for Meek, he proved at the aforementioned sneaker expo that he used to be a master of reselling sneakers. He approached one merchant stand and wasn’t thrilled with the $500 price tag for a pair of Jordan Retro 4 x SB Pine Greens.

While he inevitably coughed up the cash after failed negotiations, Meek took a moment to impart some wisdom on the merchant, saying that he should have lowered the price because it could have inspired him to purchase more kicks.

“If I could buy ’em from the store for the regular price, why would I buy them here for $500? And give you a free commercial — that’s a bad move. I gotta teach you how to hustle,” he began. “You want the $500? I could buy these from the store right now for $300. You want $500? It’s a bad move. I’ma buy ’em from you but that’s a bad sale.”

Meek continued: “You supposed to give ’em to Meek Mill for the low and get the commercial. Boom, I might come back and buy more.”

Meek has since responded to the comments surrounding his exchange with the sneaker reseller, taking to his IG Stories to share HipHopDX‘s re-share of the clip with an added message.

“He was trying to get me at his table … and I got these Jordan 3timex for the regular price go look at my old pics,” he wrote. ” I showed a lot of people in there love … the controlled narrative want it to look one way!

“Ask them what I came in the room and did … the internet can’t feel it s really not normal [stars emoji] that’s why I still paid him I don’t think y’all will never Get my mental correct [stars emoji] I came there to bring the whole event attention [wink emoji].”