Meek Mill has attempted to school a sneaker reseller on the art of hustling following a transaction that left the Dreamchasers boss unhappy.

Meek attended a sneaker expo of sorts over the weekend and wasn’t thrilled with the $500 price tag for a pair of Jordan Retro 4 x SB Pine Greens.

The Philly rapper begrudgingly agreed to paying the fee after attempting to barter with the seller but then explained to him how he fumbled the bag.

Meek explained that if he was willing to work with him on the price, the 36-year-old may have purchased more kicks or did something else to share his platform and grow the seller’s business.

“If I could buy ’em from the store for the regular price, why would I buy them here for $500? And give you a free commercial — that’s a bad move. I gotta teach you how to hustle,” he began. “You want the $500? I could buy these from the store right now for $300. You want $500? It’s a bad move. I’ma buy ’em from you but that’s a bad sale.”

Meek continued: “You supposed to give ’em to Meek Mill for the low and get the commercial. Boom, I might come back and buy more.”

The Philly rapper claimed he could purchase the sought-after Retro 4’s for $300 but that isn’t the case as they’re sold out in stores after retailing for $225 in March.

Consignment shops and major reselling platforms like Flight Club or StockX are now charging much more than Meek had in mind.

Anyone sizes nine through 12 in men’s are looking at prices ranging from about $400 to $600 to get their hands on the rare Jordan 4 x SB collaboration.

Sneakerheads had plenty to say on social media with the exchange going viral.

“Reselling is a business just cuz ur a celebrity don’t mean he gotta give u a discount not all business work like that bro some are greedy some will,” someone said via 2cool2bl0g.

While on the other side of the argument, one person wrote: “Meek talkin right to him. In order to truly grow you have to collaborate some way. Easy IG video from meek puts the business in the plus (+) . Gotta learn how to hustle.”

Meek has since responded to the comments surrounding his exchange with the sneaker reseller, taking to his IG Stories to share HipHopDX‘s re-share of the clip with an added message.

“He was trying to get me at his table … and I got these Jordan 3timex for the regular price go look at my old pics,” he wrote. ” I showed a lot of people in there love … the controlled narrative want it to look one way!

“Ask them what I came in the room and did … the internet can’t feel it s really not normal [stars emoji] that’s why I still paid him I don’t think y’all will never Get my mental correct [stars emoji] I came there to bring the whole event attention [wink emoji].”