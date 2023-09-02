Meek Mill has vowed to take a stand against the growing problem of violence in his hometown of Philadelphia, especially now that this latest crime hit closer to home than ever.

The Dreams and Nightmares rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Friday (September 1) to share a photo of the horrifying death of Hezekiah Bernard, a 12-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster on August 22.

“They playing so ruthless in Philly the self-hatred level on 1000 degrees with blacks…and it’s only getting worst [sic],” he wrote. “They need to let us fight this shit back. Me and some of the old heads can clear some of this shit up. We need the jails behind us too so it’s no escaping!”

He continued: “The wrong women or child get killed I don’t think we’ll be able to turn back. Can black people come together besides a rap concert or sports? We looking terrible.”

Check out his posts below.

Meek Mill vows to “fight this sh-t” after 12-year-old’s body found in Philly dumpster https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/qOBR6FkSBZ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 1, 2023

According to USA Today, Bernard appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head when his body was found. As such, his manner of death was immediately classified as a homicide.

In addition, Bernard’s head was wrapped in plastic wrap when his body was found.

An active investigation into Bernard’s death is currently under way, though investigators have not given any details as to leads or other potential causes of death.

In lighter Meek Mill news, the Philly native recently teased that he’d be dropping the sequel to Championships.

On Thursday (August 31), the Philadelphia native took to his Instagram Stories to make the announcement, where he also dropped what appeared to be the tracklisting for the album.

One song appeared to be titled “Apocalypse 2” and looks like it’s produced by Cardo, and the tracklisting seemed to imply that there were 31 songs totaling one hour and 31 minutes.

He also capped off the teaser with a series of devil face emojis, but didn’t leave any other information about the album, including its potential release date.

Released in November 2018, Championships was the first album that Meek Mill dropped upon his release from prison following a five-month stint at the Chester State Penitentiary.