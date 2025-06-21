The Calgary Wranglers, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Flames, have officially appointed Brett Sutter as their new head coach. Sutter, the former captain, retires after a 17-season playing career that included a record-setting tenure in the AHL. Sutter announced his retirement from pro hockey on 15 July 2024, finishing with 1,090 AHL games, tied for fourth-most all-time, and 60 NHL appearances.

Immediately following, he joined the Wranglers coaching staff as an assistant under Trent Cull.

He has since worked alongside Cull and veteran assistant Joe Cirella.

Before coaching, Sutter was one of the AHL’s most dedicated captains. He led teams in Quad City, Charlotte, Ontario, and Calgary. He served as captain for 10 seasons.

In the 2022‑23 season, he became the Wranglers’ inaugural captain, guiding them to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as regular-season champions.

Throughout his career, he has accumulated an impressive 463 points from 198 goals and 265 assists. He also recorded 893 penalty minutes. In the postseason, he contributed 33 points in 69 games. Additionally, his dedication to sportsmanship earned him the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award in the 2018-19 season.He also scored in his NHL debut on 23 December 2008 for the Flames.

Who is Brett Sutter?

Born in Viking, Alberta, Sutter’s journey began in the WHL with the Kootenay Ice and Red Deer Rebels from 2003–07.

He was selected by the Calgary Flames in 2005 and went on to play stints in Calgary, Carolina, Minnesota, and Los Angeles hockey systems.

In August 2022, he returned home to sign with Calgary’s AHL team, continuing a deep-rooted connection with the Flames organization.

Brett is part of the Sutter hockey dynasty, son of former Flames coach Darryl Sutter, and nephew to legends like Brent, Brian, Duane, Ron, and Rich Sutter.

Flames VP and Wranglers GM Brad Pascall praised Sutter’s leadership, experience, and organizational knowledge. The team believes he brings both credibility and a strong mentor presence to assist in player development.