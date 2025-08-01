Image credit: Dubai Media Office/ Website

In a move to bolster digital engagement and enhance Dubai’s status as a global digital transformation hub, Digital Dubai has launched the first-ever AI-generated “Emirati Family.” The pioneering initiative aims to present government messages in an engaging, accessible format that resonates across diverse segments of society.

Digital Dubai has launched the first-ever virtual ‘Emirati Family’ created using artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative serves as an innovative platform for delivering government messages in a relatable, engaging, and accessible manner to all segments of society.… pic.twitter.com/FEqcotuvvZ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 31, 2025

The family, developed using artificial intelligence and advanced data technologies, is designed as an interactive digital interface that embodies the values and aspirations of Emirati society. It supports Dubai’s long-term vision of a smarter, more sustainable, and inclusive digital future, a WAM report said.

Meet ‘The Girl’: First character revealed

The project’s first character, simply introduced as “The Girl,” debuted in a short video circulated on social media. Dressed in traditional Emirati attire with a modern flair, she is designed to be friendly and relatable—especially for children and families—sparking conversations about digital services, technology, and AI.

To encourage public participation, Digital Dubai invited community members to vote for the character’s name from three shortlisted options: Dubai, Mira, or Latifa. The campaign will soon unveil additional members of the virtual family, including a mother, father, and brother—completing a digital representation of a contemporary Emirati household.

Humanising technology through culture

The AI-powered family serves as a new channel for delivering educational and awareness messages in a light, interactive manner. Inspired by Emirati identity and cultural values, the characters aim to engage audiences across all ages, cultures, and nationalities, using familiar visuals and narratives.

By humanizing digital services through culturally relevant storytelling, the initiative seeks to deepen public understanding of Dubai’s advanced digital offerings and reinforce community trust in AI-powered platforms.

Supporting Dubai’s digital vision

Aligned with the broader goals of Digital Dubai, the project supports the city’s efforts to develop cutting-edge, AI-enabled communication tools. It also aims to connect with new generations by speaking in their preferred digital language and style.

Digital Dubai envisions the virtual family as a friendly, relatable voice that strengthens awareness and adoption of smart services. Through this initiative, the city aims to harness AI’s potential to foster a more resilient, inclusive, and people-focused digital society—further solidifying Dubai’s leadership in global digital innovation.